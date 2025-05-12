Poland withdraws consent to Russian consulate in Krakow following mall arson allegations

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the immediate withdrawal of consent for the Russian Consulate in Krakow following allegations of Russian special services’ involvement in a massive fire at a Warsaw shopping center.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Donald Tusk directly accused Russian special services of orchestrating the destructive incident that occurred on 12 May 2024.

In May 2024, a massive fire destroyed the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw, Poland. After a year-long investigation, Polish authorities announced on 12 May 2025, that the blaze was a deliberate act of sabotage orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, leading to the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow and the detention of several suspects involved in the attack

“In connection with evidence that Russian special services committed a shameful act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the Russian Federation’s consulate in Krakow,” Sikorski said on X.

The incident marked the largest in a series of fires across Poland. Initially, investigators did not identify signs of deliberate sabotage. However, Tusk later suggested the possibility of deliberate intervention.

Parallel developments emerged in Lithuania, where a fire occurred at an IKEA store. Investigations implicated a Ukrainian individual suspected of collaborating with Russian special services. A trial against this individual is scheduled for spring 2025.

The diplomatic move represents a significant escalation in tensions between Poland and Russia, directly challenging the operational presence of Russian diplomatic representation in the country.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many European countries expelled Russian diplomats and closed Russian consulates in response. However, some Russian consulates and embassies remain open in certain countries, though their operations are often limited and closely monitored.

Some Russian consulates and embassies still function in countries such as Sweden and a few others, but with reduced staff and services. Countries like Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic have closed Russian consulates and expelled staff.

