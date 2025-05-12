Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Poland withdraws consent to Russian consulate in Krakow following mall arson allegations

Polish Foreign Minister shut down the Russian consulate in Krakow after they allegedly torched a Warsaw shopping center in May 2024.
byMaria Tril
12/05/2025
3 minute read
polish fm suggests 20-year un control crimea subsequent referendum foreign minister poland radosław sikorski x/twitter gikdozfwuaao70k
Foreign Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Radosław Sikorski via X/Twitter.
Poland withdraws consent to Russian consulate in Krakow following mall arson allegations

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the immediate withdrawal of consent for the Russian Consulate in Krakow following allegations of Russian special services’ involvement in a massive fire at a Warsaw shopping center.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Donald Tusk directly accused Russian special services of orchestrating the destructive incident that occurred on 12 May 2024.

In May 2024, a massive fire destroyed the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw, Poland. After a year-long investigation, Polish authorities announced on 12 May 2025, that the blaze was a deliberate act of sabotage orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, leading to the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow and the detention of several suspects involved in the attack

“In connection with evidence that Russian special services committed a shameful act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the Russian Federation’s consulate in Krakow,” Sikorski said on X.

The incident marked the largest in a series of fires across Poland. Initially, investigators did not identify signs of deliberate sabotage. However, Tusk later suggested the possibility of deliberate intervention.

Parallel developments emerged in Lithuania, where a fire occurred at an IKEA store. Investigations implicated a Ukrainian individual suspected of collaborating with Russian special services. A trial against this individual is scheduled for spring 2025.

The diplomatic move represents a significant escalation in tensions between Poland and Russia, directly challenging the operational presence of Russian diplomatic representation in the country.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many European countries expelled Russian diplomats and closed Russian consulates in response. However, some Russian consulates and embassies remain open in certain countries, though their operations are often limited and closely monitored.

Some Russian consulates and embassies still function in countries such as Sweden and a few others, but with reduced staff and services. Countries like Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic have closed Russian consulates and expelled staff.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts