Polish FM: “We may intercept Russian missiles to protect Ukrainian nuclear plants”

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated in a BBC Radio 4 interview that Poland has the right to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine if they threaten nuclear power plants. This statement came in response to questions about Poland’s “red lines” regarding Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Western Ukraine, similar to the allies’ actions over Israel during Iran’s attack earlier this year. However, NATO has consistently denied the request, citing concerns over escalation, and ongoing negotiations with Poland have remained fruitless.

“Imagine if a Russian drone or missile veers off course and hits one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants instead of flying towards Poland or Romania, as has happened before,” Sikorski said. “I believe we should help Ukraine protect its nuclear plants from such stray Russian missiles.”

When asked about the possibility of Polish equipment intercepting munitions over Ukraine, Sikorski replied, “This is my personal view that we would legally have the right to self-defense. But no decisions have been made about this.”

In a separate Financial Times interview, Sikorski had previously asserted that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are “obliged” to intercept approaching Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO’s opposition.

Sikorski emphasized that NATO membership does not negate each country’s responsibility to defend its own airspace, which is a constitutional duty.

