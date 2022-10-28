Polish general appointed as commander of EU training mission for Ukrainian military – RMF24

Polish General Piotr Trytek in 2019. Photo: PAP via RMF24. 

Polish general Piotr Trytek has become the commander of the EU mission to train Ukrainian troops, RMF24 reported.

Gen Trytek, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is currently the commander of Poland’s 11th Armored Cavalry Division, is going to coordinate the international training of Ukrainian soldiers, including staff training, training in organizing logistics, medical facilities, as well as preparation of the Ukrainian army for the event of the use of biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons.

The operational command will be based in Nowa Dęba in Poland’s Subcarpathian Voivodeship. The second operational headquarters will be in Germany, but only for missions in that country. There will also be a command in Brussels for dealing with administrative matters.

“The mission of training Ukrainian troops was Poland’s idea even before the war, but at that time France and Germany blocked this initiative, arguing that Russia should not be irritated,” RMF24 wrote.

In the first phase of the training mission, about 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained starting in November.

