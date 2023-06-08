Ukraine approves missile program targeting 1,000+ km range – Defense Minister

Hrim-2 launcher at the Independence Day parade. Kyiv, 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/spoilt.exile  

A missile program has been approved in Ukraine with “good prospects” for the country to have domestic missiles with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who said it at a Kyiv forum on the restoration of Ukraine, an Ukrinform reports.

“We have very good prospects of having Ukrainian missiles with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers,” Reznikov said.

According to the minister, the missile program has been officially approved, and funds have already been allocated from the budget to this end. The actors involved in the program are Ukrainian producers, according to Reznikov.

The minister did not mention the particular types of missiles which are going to be produced under the program. The closest Ukrainian project is the HRIM-2 which targeted the 500-kilometer range and was nearing its testing stage before the war. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed several times, providing no evidence, to have shot down HRIM-2 missiles. Another possibility is extending the range of the R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles, known for sinking the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva.

