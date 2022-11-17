Ukrainian specialists will participate in investigation of missiles fall in Poland, Zelenskyy says

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian experts will participate in the investigation into the circumstances of the fall of the missiles in Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference, Interfax reports.

“Yesterday we received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say exactly which missiles or their parts fell on the territory of Poland. But we saw pictures of the diameter of the hole. It could not be only the remains of anti-missile systems,” he said.

“Everyone should understand that almost 100 missiles were fired that day. I am grateful to the world for supporting Ukraine with air defense systems. This is not the first time that parts of a Russian missile fall on the territory of another country,” Zelenskyy said. “I don’t know exactly what happened this time, 100%. The world doesn’t know 100% either. I’m sure it was a Russian missile. We’re thankful that we’re not being blamed because we’re fighting Russian missiles on our territory,” he added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags