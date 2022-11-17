Ukrainian specialists will participate in investigation of missiles fall in Poland, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian experts will participate in the investigation into the circumstances of the fall of the missiles in Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference, Interfax reports.

“Yesterday we received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say exactly which missiles or their parts fell on the territory of Poland. But we saw pictures of the diameter of the hole. It could not be only the remains of anti-missile systems,” he said.

“Everyone should understand that almost 100 missiles were fired that day. I am grateful to the world for supporting Ukraine with air defense systems. This is not the first time that parts of a Russian missile fall on the territory of another country,” Zelenskyy said. “I don’t know exactly what happened this time, 100%. The world doesn’t know 100% either. I’m sure it was a Russian missile. We’re thankful that we’re not being blamed because we’re fighting Russian missiles on our territory,” he added.