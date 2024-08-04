Eng
Ukraine’s Air Force has already downed over 8000 Russian targets and conducted over 20,000 combat sorties

Ukrainian Air Force marks its 20th anniversary amidst the ongoing battle for the skies.
Bohdan Ben
04/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's Air Force during a combat mission
Ukraine’s Air Force during a combat mission. Screenshot from video by Ukraine’s Air Force
Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk commemorated the 20th anniversary of the service with a powerful message: “Victory on the ground is forged in the sky.” This slogan, which he used to address NATO air force commanders a year ago, underscores the critical role of air power in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine’s Air Force has been working tirelessly to repel enemy attacks. In two and a half years, they have destroyed over 8,000 enemy air targets, including hundreds of aircraft and helicopters and thousands of cruise missiles and drones. Ukrainian pilots have conducted more than 20,000 combat sorties, mostly for offensive operations, Oleshchuk noted.

The commander emphasized the importance of Western support, thanking partners for their conscious position in defending peace, democracy, and the Ukrainian people.

During the full-scale invasion, 4,475 Air Force servicemembers were awarded state honors for their personal courage and dedication in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Notably, 47 have been named Heroes of Ukraine, with 25 of these honors awarded posthumously.

The Air Force continues to face daily challenges, with the enemy launching bomb and missile attacks, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and deploying strike drones nightly. Currently, the Russian forces are dropping dozens of bombs on Ukrainian positions. The US government doesn’t allow Ukrainian troops to use long-range weapons, including ATACMS missiles, to hit Russian airfields on Russian soil from where Russian planes are conducting combat sorties. This leads to increased Ukrainian casualties daily.

President Zelenskyy says he is currently in talks with Western partners to enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, including supplying necessary air-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets and greenlighting strikes against Russian airfields.

