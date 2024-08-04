Eng
Deputy mayor of a Ukrainian regional capital killed defending country

Dmytro Sirman was a deputy mayor of the city of Chernivtsi. From day one of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Sirman took up arms to protect Ukraine.
byBohdan Ben
04/08/2024
1 minute read
Dmytro Sirman
The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Dmytro Sirman. Source: Chernivtsi ODA
Dmytro Sirman was killed in action on 3 August 2024. Sirman, who was serving as the Deputy Mayor of Chernivtsi, was just shy of his 60th birthday. Sirman fell near Synkivka in the Kupiansk direction while defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Sirman’s political career was marked by years of public service. He served multiple terms as a member of the Chernivtsi City Council before taking on the role of Deputy Mayor in 2020. He also worked as a Member of the Parliament’s assistant.

MP Serhiy Rudyk, whose assistant was Sirman, shared the news of his death on Facebook, writing:

“Great Ukrainian and great patriot. From the first days of the large-scale war, he volunteered to join the Armed Forces. He did not take any opportunity to demobilize. He should have celebrated his 60th birthday on 1 October.”

