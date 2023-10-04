Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Latvian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine

According to several soldiers who spoke to Latvian Television (LTV), a volunteer warrior from Latvia has reportedly died in Ukraine while performing combat tasks.
byBohdan Ben
04/10/2023
1 minute read
The town of Lyman near the eastern frontline was liberated by Ukrainian forces during the autumn offensive in 2022. Source: DeepStateMap
The man’s name or nickname has not been officially disclosed yet. The Latvian fighter was allegedly killed in a drone strike near the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, LTV reported. However, authorities in Latvia and Ukraine have not confirmed the death yet.

In a TV interview Tuesday, Juris Dalbiņš, the former Latvian National Armed Forces Commander, said that he received a voice message about the Latvian man’s death in Ukraine a few hours prior.

His comrades will make sure that he is brought to Latvia and buried in accordance with military regulations,” Dalbiņš stated.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry acknowledged its embassy in Ukraine had received information about the incident but is awaiting official confirmation from Ukrainian officials.

According to Kriggul's comrades-in-arms of the mortar group at the time, he stood out for his conscientiousness, dedication and professionalism both in his daily service and when participating in foreign operations.
Estonian volunteer Tanel Krigul. Source: Delfi

Latvian volunteer soldier may have died in the same attack that on Saturday claimed the life of Estonian volunteer Tanel Krigul, call sign “Stinger,” who fought in Ukraine as part of the international legion.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters against Russia’s aggression. The three NATO members have sent military aid to Ukraine and advocated for tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

