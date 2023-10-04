Latvian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine

The man’s name or nickname has not been officially disclosed yet. The Latvian fighter was allegedly killed in a drone strike near the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, LTV reported. However, authorities in Latvia and Ukraine have not confirmed the death yet.

In a TV interview Tuesday, Juris Dalbiņš, the former Latvian National Armed Forces Commander, said that he received a voice message about the Latvian man’s death in Ukraine a few hours prior.

“His comrades will make sure that he is brought to Latvia and buried in accordance with military regulations,” Dalbiņš stated.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry acknowledged its embassy in Ukraine had received information about the incident but is awaiting official confirmation from Ukrainian officials.

Latvian volunteer soldier may have died in the same attack that on Saturday claimed the life of Estonian volunteer Tanel Krigul, call sign “Stinger,” who fought in Ukraine as part of the international legion.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters against Russia’s aggression. The three NATO members have sent military aid to Ukraine and advocated for tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

