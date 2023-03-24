Ukraine returns bodies of 83 fallen soldiers – Reintegration Ministry

On 24 March, Ukraine managed to bring home the bodies of another 83 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported.

The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at the Ministry of Reintegration, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, made the transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories possible, according to the ministry’s statement.

In total, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion as of 3 March, Ukraine returned 1,426 bodies of its fallen defenders, according to the previous statement of the ministry earlier this month.

Tags: KIA