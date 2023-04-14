Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers from Russian-occupied territory – Reintegration Ministry

On 14 April, Ukraine managed to return home bodies of 82 more fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the Russian-occupied territory, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported.
The transfer of the remains took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for the Affairs of Missing Persons at the Reintegration Ministry in collaboration with the country’s law enforcement agencies, according to the statement.
“It is worth noting that the transfer of the bodies of the fallen defenders is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement reads.
