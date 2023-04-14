Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers from Russian-occupied territory – Reintegration Ministry

On 14 April, Ukraine managed to return home bodies of 82 more fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the Russian-occupied territory, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported.

The transfer of the remains took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for the Affairs of Missing Persons at the Reintegration Ministry in collaboration with the country’s law enforcement agencies, according to the statement.

“It is worth noting that the transfer of the bodies of the fallen defenders is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement reads.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: KIA