Ukraine releases first-ever combat footage of Storm Shadow missile launch

The Ukrainian Air Force has released the first official video showing the launch of Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles from a Su-24 aircraft. The footage was published on the YouTube channel of Ukrane’s Air Force on 4 August 2024, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to Defense Express, this is the first official video of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles being used by the Ukrainian Air Force and the first video of these missiles being used in combat.

The video shows the missiles being dropped from an altitude of approximately 500 meters at subsonic speed. The Su-24 aircraft do not perform anti-aircraft evasive maneuvers after launch, which Defense Express suggests indicates the launches occur at a considerable distance from the front lines.

According to the local Telegram channel ChP/Sevastopol, the video shows a launch on Crimea and Sevastopol.

Prior to this release, the only available footage of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles was from the manufacturer MBDA, dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. This is despite their wide usage in various conflicts since 2003, including in Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

Their deployment in Ukraine has included striking targets such as the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol and a submarine.

High-precision Storm Shadow cruise missiles, provided by the United Kingdom, have been a critical addition to Ukraine’s arsenal since their delivery in May 2023. However, their use in Ukraine has been marked by ambiguity and controversy.

Initially, the UK provided these long-range cruise missiles with the restriction that they be used solely within Ukrainian territory, aiming to avoid escalating the conflict by striking targets within Russia. However, in July 2024, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled a shift in this policy, indicating that Ukraine could use the missiles against military targets in Russia, provided their use complied with international humanitarian law. This announcement was seen as a significant policy shift and provoked a strong reaction from Moscow, which called the move “irresponsible” and warned of potential retaliatory actions​.

The ambiguity in the UK’s stance has led to confusion and diplomatic tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially announced that he had received permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia, only for the UK government to later clarify that no such blanket permission had been granted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to advocate for permission to hit Russian airfields.