Zelenskyy seeks NATO coalition to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine

Statement comes after NATO struck down Polish proposal to intercept Russian missiles over western Ukraine
byAlya Shandra
04/08/2024
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked diplomats with exploring the possibility of creating a coalition of neighboring NATO countries to help shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

Poland has been most willing to participate in such an initiative because of several incidents of Russian missiles and/or Ukrainian air defense missiles crossing into Polish territory during Russian attacks.

Speaking to journalists on Ukrainian Air Force Day, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to work on the technical feasibility of using combat aircraft from neighboring countries against Russian missiles targeting Ukraine. He acknowledged this decision might be challenging for partners who “always fear unnecessary escalation.”

“We are fighting this and will continue to work on it. In my opinion, we have a good option with our Ukraine-NATO Council,” Zelenskyy stated, as quoted by Interfax. He added that he had instructed Ukrainian diplomats to engage with NATO to arrange a meeting to discuss this specific issue.

The president expressed his desire to utilize the Ukraine-NATO Council as a platform to discuss the potential formation of a small coalition of neighboring countries that would intercept enemy missiles over Ukraine. Zelenskyy argued that such a coalition is sorely needed, as it’s a significant responsibility for a single neighboring country to take on.

This proposal comes in the wake of earlier discussions on the matter.

On 8 July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to engage NATO allies in talks about potentially intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory.

However, subsequent statements from Polish officials indicated that such action would require NATO-level approval.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has previously signaled opposition to the idea of Poland using its air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

