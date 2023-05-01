General Zaluzhnyi meets with NATO Commander Europe General Cavoli

General Valeriy Zaluzhniy holds an extended meeting with NATO Commander Europe General Cavoli/ Source: Telegram, @CinCAFU

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), met with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), the Commander of US European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, to discuss potential battlefield scenarios and Ukraine’s requirements for future actions, as reported by the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU.

“I held an extended meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. We covered a broad range of issues that are significant to us. I elaborated on the operational situation throughout the entire frontline. I outlined potential scenarios, threats, and prerequisites for our future actions. We set ourselves a goal of preparing so as to complete the assigned tasks to the greatest extent possible,” stated General Zaluzhnyi.

According to General Zaluzhnyi, meeting participants discussed the significance of timely supplies of sufficient ammunition and equipment. General Zaluzhnyi also emphasized the importance of supplying Ukraine with a diverse range of weapons and air defense systems, which will significantly assist in addressing some of Ukraine’s pitfalls in countering Russian aggression.

Generals Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli also discussed Ukrainian soldiers’ training. Both counterparts agreed to maintain communication and continue cooperation to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

