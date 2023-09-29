State Department: no diversion of US weapons for Ukraine

The weapons Ukraine is receiving to counter Russian aggression are being used properly and no instances of their diversion have been uncovered, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing Thursday, according to Ukrinform’s own correspondent.

“We have not seen a single case of diversion of that (provided to Ukraine) weaponry,” Miller stated. He emphasized that the United States has important accountability mechanisms in place regarding the provision of American weaponry and military aid to Ukraine.

“We’ve instituted stringent end-use monitoring controls, including on the humanitarian and economic assistance we’re providing,” the State Department spokesperson underscored.

This September, the Pentagon has set up a new team in Ukraine to monitor American security assistance to Kyiv as a growing number of Republican lawmakers call for tighter oversight of the use of that funding.

Its chief inspector, Robert Storch, will be based directly in Ukraine. Storch will lead an on-site monitoring team that will work closely with the State Department and USAID to supervise the allocation of around $113 billion in American assistance that has gone to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

