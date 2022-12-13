UK can send long-range weapons to Ukraine – British Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo by Simon Dawson 

Latest news Ukraine

The UK’s government considers delivering longer-range weaponry to Ukraine unless Russia stops targeting Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Western allies of Ukraine do not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with longer-range weapons, fearing Ukraine’s strikes on the Russian rear may provoke Russia to escalate. However, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system in Ukraine make governments in the West boost military support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to help Ukraine protect its critical civilian infrastructure.

“I constantly review the weapons systems we could provide. We have potential weapons systems that are longer and should the Russians continue to target civilian areas and try and break those Geneva Conventions, then I will be open-minded to see what we can do next,” Wallace said.

Researcher: Ukraine will build its own long-range missiles. If the West allows.

Ukraine desperately needs longer-range weapons to counter the Russian ability to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure with long-range missiles. Ukraine has repeatedly requested the US government to supply ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles that can hit targets within a 300-km range. However, the US government declines such requests.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags