UK can send long-range weapons to Ukraine – British Defence Secretary

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo by Simon Dawson
The UK’s government considers delivering longer-range weaponry to Ukraine unless Russia stops targeting Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, according to Reuters.
Western allies of Ukraine do not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with longer-range weapons, fearing Ukraine’s strikes on the Russian rear may provoke Russia to escalate. However, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system in Ukraine make governments in the West boost military support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to help Ukraine protect its critical civilian infrastructure.
“I constantly review the weapons systems we could provide. We have potential weapons systems that are longer and should the Russians continue to target civilian areas and try and break those Geneva Conventions, then I will be open-minded to see what we can do next,” Wallace said.
Researcher: Ukraine will build its own long-range missiles. If the West allows.
Ukraine desperately needs longer-range weapons to counter the Russian ability to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure with long-range missiles. Ukraine has repeatedly requested the US government to supply ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles that can hit targets within a 300-km range. However, the US government declines such requests.
Tags: energy infrastructure, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks