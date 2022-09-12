Ukraine also needs long-range missiles to counter the Russian ability to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure by long-range missiles with impunity regardless of controlled territory, WSJ writes.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine will request ATACMS missiles, tanks & other items to successfully continue offensive
Ukraine also needs long-range missiles to counter the Russian ability to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure by long-range missiles with impunity regardless of controlled territory, WSJ writes.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine