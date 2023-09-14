Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NBC News: Zelenskyy to attend UN General Assembly and meet with Biden

Whether Zelenskyy and Biden will meet in the White House or New York is currently unknown.
bySerge Havrylets
14/09/2023
1 minute read
Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Kyiv on 20 February 2023. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy Official
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York City next week and meet with US President Joe Biden, NBC News reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

The location of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US is currently unknown, according to NBC News. Whether Zelenskyy and Biden will meet in the White House or New York is unclear. The White House declined to comment.

The US President Biden most recently met with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in July 2023 during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I hope we finally have put to bed the notion about whether or not Ukraine is welcome in NATO. It’s going to happen,” Joe Biden said in July 2023 before the bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius. “We’re moving — you’re all moving in the right direction. I think it’s just a matter of getting by the next few months here,” Biden added.

On 20 February 2023, Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.

On 22 December 2022, President Zelenskyy met with President Biden at the White House in Washington.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts