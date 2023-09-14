NBC News: Zelenskyy to attend UN General Assembly and meet with Biden

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York City next week and meet with US President Joe Biden, NBC News reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

The location of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US is currently unknown, according to NBC News. Whether Zelenskyy and Biden will meet in the White House or New York is unclear. The White House declined to comment.

The US President Biden most recently met with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in July 2023 during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I hope we finally have put to bed the notion about whether or not Ukraine is welcome in NATO. It’s going to happen,” Joe Biden said in July 2023 before the bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius. “We’re moving — you’re all moving in the right direction. I think it’s just a matter of getting by the next few months here,” Biden added.

On 20 February 2023, Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.

On 22 December 2022, President Zelenskyy met with President Biden at the White House in Washington.

