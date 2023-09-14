Biden appoints US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery

US President Joe Biden appointed former US Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker as the new US Special Representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, according to Reuters.

Penny Pritzker is an experienced civil servant from a family that emigrated from Ukraine to the US in the nineteenth century.

“As we take this next step to help Ukraine forge a stronger future, we remain steadfastly committed to helping it defend its freedom today,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

According to Joe Biden, Penny Pritzker will bring many years of experience and expertise to the position. Pritzker will work with the Ukrainian government, partners of the US, international financial institutions, and the private sector to rebuild the Ukrainian economy, Joe Biden said.

The work of the US Special Representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery will include mobilizing public and private investment, outlining donors’ priorities, and reopening export markets and businesses closed due to “Russia’s barbaric attacks and destruction,” the US President noted.

Pritzker will also work with Ukraine’s other international partners, including through the G7 coordination platform, to ensure that the efforts of different countries aimed at helping Ukraine rebuild its economy complement and reinforce each other.

“Special Representative Pritzker will help the government of Ukraine implement the reforms needed to strengthen the economy and will work with Ukraine to help ensure that when Ukraine begins to rebuild, it comes out stronger,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden added that the US remains committed to helping Ukraine defend its freedom and repel the unprovoked and illegal Russian invasion.

