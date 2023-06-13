Ukraine starts rebuilding first village razed to the ground by Russia

Photo: Ukraine's Recovery Agency

No building in Posad Pokrovske was spared from Russian destruction. It is now part of Ukraine’s Recovery Agency’s experimental “build back better” project

Ukraine’s Recovery Agency has taken the first step towards realizing an experimental project under the “build back better” principle in settlements affected by the war with Russia, it reported on its Facebook page.

The presentation of the recovery concept took place in the village of Posad-Pokrovske near Kherson. “The presentation of the concept is the first step on the way to the realization of our ambitious project of recovering six settlements in five oblasts that suffered due to Russia’s armed aggression,” stated Mustafa Nayyem, the head of the Recovery Agency.

The agency presented the Posad-Pokrovske project to the community, with the plan encompassing a systemic approach, new planning, and a full transformation of the village.

The village of Posad-Pokrovske lies on the border of the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, located 35 kilometers from Kherson. In February-March 2022, following the Russian occupation of Kherson, the village found itself on the frontline.

Out of 940 buildings, 450 were entirely destroyed, with the rest partially damaged. Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, 2240 people lived in the village, with the number dwindling down to around 20 during the war. Now, residents are gradually returning.

Until November 2022, Russians fired upon the settlement daily with all available weapons, with the village undergoing over 350 shellings daily. All communal and private buildings and structures have been damaged.

Through online voting, the views of local residents were collected, which determined the list of the community’s main expectations. The residents of Posad-Pokrovske were shown the architecture of their future village during the presentation: modern, constructed considering the needs of each population group, including the principles of accessibility and inclusivity.

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers identified six settlements where the reconstruction would take place comprehensively and based on new principles as part of an experimental project. Apart from Posad-Pokrovske, Borodyanka and Moshchun in Kyiv Oblast, Trostianets in Sumy Oblast, Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, and Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast are participants in the pilot project.

