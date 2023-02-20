Putin “thought he could outlast us, but he was dead wrong” – US President Biden in Kyiv meeting with President Zelenskyy (updates)

Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Kyiv on 20 February 2023. Photo: Source.

Ukrainian media confirm that US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv to meet his Ukrainian conterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as photos and videos emerged on social media showing the two leaders in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

US President @JoeBiden is in Kyiv: photos and videos emerged showing him with his Ukrainian counterpart @ZelenskyyUa on Mykhailivska Square as air raid sirens can be heard 📷https://t.co/e7odVb5LTu pic.twitter.com/3U2bSqj45s — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 20, 2023

Rumors about a high-profile visit to Kyiv circulated in the capital since morning as traffic restrictions were announced:

On the national telethon, Deputy FM Andrii Melnyk announced a visit of "main partners of Ukraine" to Kyiv today. — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 20, 2023

So far, there have been no official reports about the goals of the visit.

Zelenskyy on Telegram:

“Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians.”

Update:

Biden on Twitter:

“As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

