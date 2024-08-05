Eng
Ukraine successfully intercepts all 24 Russian Shahed drones in nighttime attack, Air Force says

Ukraine says its air defenses successfully destroyed all 24 Russian Shahed drones launched in a nighttime attack from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas.
05/08/2024
ukraine downs 17/18 russo-iranian shahed drones shahed-136 drone skies over kyiv october 2022 milinua 68964defbb6690eb
Shahed-136 drone in the skies over Kyiv, October 2022. Photo: mil.in.ua
In a nighttime attack on 5 August, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed all 24 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk’s Telegram message.

Russia carries out drone attacks every night, often targeting energy and military infrastructure in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense units usually destroy most drones, but some reach its targets. Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly outpaced Russia in long-range drone attacks, launching over 520 drones compared to Russia’s 426 Shaheds in July.

Russia launched the air attack using one-way attack Shahed-136/131 drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (southeast of Ukraine) and Kursk (northeast of Ukraine). The Air Force’s radio-technical troops detected and tracked a total of 24 drones, according to the report.

Ukraine’s defense forces employed mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force electronic warfare systems to repel the aerial assault. The drones were shot down across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk.

During the night of 5 August, Russians launched several groups of Shahed drones towards Ukraine, prompting air raid alerts in various regions. Reports indicated a series of explosions in Kharkiv.

