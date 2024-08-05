Russia opens Mariupol railway, cutting logistics routes by 300 km

Russia has opened a railroad in the area of occupied Mariupol, potentially shortening its logistics route by almost 300 km, according to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, as reported by RBC Ukraine.

Russian military logistics, crucial for the Russian Armed Forces, heavily rely on rail transportation, which serves as the primary means for troop and heavy weapon movement. Currently, Russian military supplies heavily depend on the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to occupied Crimea, and railway ferries operating in the Kerch Strait.

Andriushchenko stated,

“So far, we have seen diesel locomotives entering and leaving Russia. It was not clear until [31 July] after we saw the railway station in Mariupol was reopened after it was completely destroyed. Only one diesel train with two cars Mariupol – Volnovakha for civilians was announced.”

He added that while freight trains haven’t been launched yet, they are expected soon.

“When this happens, it will solve the logistics issue for the Russians very dramatically, especially considering Kurakhove and Volnovakha, which are minus almost 300 kilometers of track. In terms of time… they will save from a day to a week, this is a pretty strong solution, in fact, a logistical breakthrough,” Andriushchenko explained.

The advisor noted that this development allows Russia to overcome its dependence on the Kerch Strait Bridge by providing an alternative railway supply route for their forces in southern Ukraine.

Russian troops occupied Mariupol in February 2022 during Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In September 2023, reports emerged of Russia building a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk, including a railroad bridge near the village of Hranitne across the Kalmius River.

