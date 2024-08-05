Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia opens Mariupol railway, cutting logistics routes by 300 km

Russia has opened the Mariupol railway in occupied southern Ukraine, potentially shortening the logistics route by 300 km, solving logistics issues by saving up to a week in transport time and reducing dependence on the Kerch Bridge.
byYuri Zoria
05/08/2024
2 minute read
russia opens mariupol railway cutting logistics routes 300 km russians building another connection 30 away from front southern ukraine september 2023 screenshot social media video знімок екрана 2023-09-29 162335
Russians are building another railway connection 30 km away from the front in southern Ukraine. September 2023. Screenshot from a social media video.
Russia opens Mariupol railway, cutting logistics routes by 300 km

Russia has opened a railroad in the area of occupied Mariupol, potentially shortening its logistics route by almost 300 km, according to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, as reported by RBC Ukraine.

Russian military logistics, crucial for the Russian Armed Forces, heavily rely on rail transportation, which serves as the primary means for troop and heavy weapon movement. Currently, Russian military supplies heavily depend on the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to occupied Crimea, and railway ferries operating in the Kerch Strait.

Andriushchenko stated,

“So far, we have seen diesel locomotives entering and leaving Russia. It was not clear until [31 July] after we saw the railway station in Mariupol was reopened after it was completely destroyed. Only one diesel train with two cars Mariupol – Volnovakha for civilians was announced.”

He added that while freight trains haven’t been launched yet, they are expected soon.

“When this happens, it will solve the logistics issue for the Russians very dramatically, especially considering Kurakhove and Volnovakha, which are minus almost 300 kilometers of track. In terms of time… they will save from a day to a week, this is a pretty strong solution, in fact, a logistical breakthrough,” Andriushchenko explained.

Russians build alternative railways for military logistics in Ukraine’s occupied south

The advisor noted that this development allows Russia to overcome its dependence on the Kerch Strait Bridge by providing an alternative railway supply route for their forces in southern Ukraine.

Russian troops occupied Mariupol in February 2022 during Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In September 2023, reports emerged of Russia building a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk, including a railroad bridge near the village of Hranitne across the Kalmius River.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts