UK intel: Russia tightens grip on naturalized citizens with military service requirement

Russia’s new law strips citizenship from naturalized citizens who don’t register for military service, possibly to use the law as a form of legal coercion to boost military recruitment amid anti-migrant sentiment, per UK intelligence.
Yuri Zoria
05/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: Korrespondent.net
On 5 August in its intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says that a bill passed the Russian parliament to revoke citizenship from naturalized citizens failing to register for military service reflects growing anti-migrant sentiment, particularly against Central Asians.

The ministry suggests that the new law is possibly aimed at boosting government legitimacy amid high casualties and economic challenges post-Ukraine invasion.

Additionally, it “provides another form of legal coercion” to generate military recruits among migrant communities.

The Ministry wrote:

  • On 31 July 2024, the Russian State Duma approved a bill that would strip citizenship from naturalised citizens if they fail to register for military service. The bill was co-sponsored by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, indicating approval from the Kremlin.
  • When signed into law, the practical consequences for Russian military recruitment is probably limited, though independent Russian media continue to report that law enforcement harass migrant communities including to generate military recruits and this law provides another form of legal coercion in this regard.
  • This law should also be seen in the context of increasing anti-migrant sentiment being stoked by some members of the Russian government, particularly against those of Central Asian origin/extraction. This sentiment and rhetoric has notably increased since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 probably as part of an attempt to establish additional sources of government legitimacy in the face of high casualties and reductions in living standards.

Earlier, the British Defense Ministry reported that Russia was recruiting migrant workers with financial incentives to boost troop levels without triggering unpopular domestic conscription.

