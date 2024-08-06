Ukraine Supreme Court’s decision threatens judge accountability, NGOs claim

On 6 August 2024, Ukraine’s Dejure Foundation released a statement signed by several anti-corruption NGOs and projects, challenging a recent Supreme Court decision regarding the evaluation of 180 judges.

The statement argues that the court’s decision announced on 2 July 2024 deviates from long-established judicial practices. The NGOs criticize the ruling for potentially disrupting the integrity of the ongoing judicial reform process aimed at eradicating corruption within the judiciary.

The signatories assert that the Supreme Court’s decision contradicts the consistent evaluation procedures upheld for the past eight years, essential for assessing judges’ competence and integrity. According to the statement, these evaluations are a critical component of Ukraine’s judicial reforms initiated in 2016, which mandate that all judges must undergo qualification assessments to retain their positions.

The collective statement from these organizations calls on the High Qualification Commission of Judges (VKKS) and the High Council of Justice (VRP) to adhere to established practices and continue the evaluations as prescribed by law.

Despite the Supreme Court’s controversial stance, which the NGOs argue lacks adequate justification, there has been no public response from either the VKKS or the VRP on their position regarding the continuation of these evaluations, the statement claims.

In their statement, the NGOs have urged these judicial bodies to publicly clarify their stance and proceed with the necessary evaluations to ensure the judiciary’s integrity and the success of Ukraine’s judicial reforms.

