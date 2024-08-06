Deadly blast at sanctioned Russian arms factory kills three

Three workers died in an explosion at the Avangard military plant in Sterlitamak, Russia, according to Russian RBC.

The Federal State Enterprise Avangard, located in the Republic of Bashkortostan, produces components for multiple rocket launcher systems used by Russia in its aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, orders have increased, necessitating the plant’s modernization.

Avangard is also subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, Switzerland, and Ukraine, underscoring its role in Russia’s defense industry.

The incident occurred during a pipeline dismantling operation, where workers used a flameless cutting technique involving water and sand, according to RBC.

A state-owned defense conglomerate, Rostec, claimed that the explosion was likely caused by gas, though the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

The Investigative Committee suggested that “workers violated safety procedures while cutting pipes, and a gas-air mixture ignited.”

In July, a factory caught fire in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, which is under US sanctions for producing electronics for Soyuz-2 and military missiles.

