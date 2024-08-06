Eng
Alleged FSB agent in Odesa detained over railway, military arson plots

SBU detains a local in Odesa, allegedly an FSB agent, accused of plotting arson attacks on military recruitment centers and railway facilities, charged with treason under martial law, facing life imprisonment.
Correspondence in the Telegram messenger of a suspected FSB spy and his handler. Photos: SBU.
On 6 August, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the arrest of a 26-year-old local resident in Odesa Oblast, who was allegedly working as an agent for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The suspect from Izmail district was reportedly planning to set fires at military recruitment centers and railway relay cabinets to disrupt Ukrainian operations.

According to the SBU, the individual was remotely recruited by the FSB and was to be compensated via cryptocurrency for executing the attacks. His plans included using flammable substances to target these critical infrastructures. The agency intercepted the suspect while he was conducting reconnaissance near a military enlistment office.

In the report, the SBU said evidence of his subversive activities, including communication with the FSB over a popular messaging app, was found on his mobile phone during a search at his residence. The SBU acted under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office, ensuring the prompt arrest and charge of the suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for committing treason under martial law.

Currently in custody, the suspect faces the possibility of life imprisonment with confiscation of property if convicted. This arrest underscores the ongoing tensions and security challenges in the region, with the SBU remaining vigilant against threats to Ukraine’s stability and security.

