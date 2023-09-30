ISW: FSB seeks to expand digital surveillance powers in Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) supports amendments to a bill in the Russian State Duma that would expand the agency’s ability to access and control the databases of major Russian technology companies, ISW reported, citing Kommersant Russian media outlet. The proposed changes have sparked opposition from Russia’s Big Data Association, a consortium that includes search giant Yandex, telecom providers, and banks.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the amendments would undermine privacy and enable greater government surveillance of Russian citizens. “The FSB’s efforts to gain control over large companies’ databases are likely part of an attempt to strengthen surveillance measures over the Russian populace and populations in occupied Ukraine,” ISW said in its daily report.

Under the bill, Russian law enforcement would gain the power to remotely access, edit, and delete private user data held by Russian internet, banking, and telecom firms. The pretext is to protect better personal information about Russian judges, intelligence agents, and police from potential leaks.

But the Big Data Association argues the changes could lead to more data breaches, not fewer, Kommersant reported.

“The FSB also intends to use potential new access to databases to mask its operations more easily,” the US-based think tank said.

The expanded powers could also affect data security beyond Russia’s borders, given the global nature of services provided by companies like Yandex. In August, the Kremlin reportedly pressured Yandex to share international user data with the FSB.

