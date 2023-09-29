Blue on blue: Russian anti-air troops down own Su-35 fighter jet, killing pilot

Overnight into 29 September, the Ukrainian Telegram channel “monitor” initially reported the incident cautiously, stating,
“It’s uneasy in Tokmak. Very preliminary: the downing of an enemy tactical aircraft. We await further details in the morning.”
Another southern Ukraine monitoring Telegram channel, Hnyla Chereshnia, claimed at about 1 a.m. that the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile complex had launched a missile and shot down a Russian aircraft in the skies of occupied Tokmak, Kherson Oblast.
A later update from “monitor” stated that Russian forces mistakenly targeted and destroyed one of their own fighter jets:
“On the positive side, a Russian Su-35 was brought down by Russian air defense forces overnight over Tokmak,” announced “monitor.”
Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force-linked Telegram channel Fighterbomber posted a picture of a Su-35 along with the message, “Eternal flight [to you], brother,” offering no further information.
The Su-35 is a Russian air superiority fighter, having a secondary air-to-ground capability. Russia widely uses this type of aircraft against Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Lately, the Su-35s are known for launching gliding bombs to hit Ukrainian settlements near the frontline.
