Russians destroy their own North Korean-made SAM system, claiming it was “Western-made radar”

A Russian drone struck what was initially claimed to be a “Western-made radar system” but was later identified as a North Korean-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in Russian service, Defence Blog says.
The incident, which occurred in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, was first publicized through Russian military-linked channels, specifically “Povernutye na Voynie” on 10 January, who shared low quality blurry video footage of the strike.
“Kursk direction. Our fighters destroyed a Western-made radar station,” the channel claimed.
The footage showed smoke rising from the targeted equipment, though the extent of the damage was not immediately unclear.
Analysis of the footage revealed that the destroyed equipment closely resembles a North Korean analog of the Russian Tor short-range SAM system, known in NATO designation as the SA-15. The system was mounted on a semi-trailer with missiles positioned in its middle section.
It is unclear whether this specific anti-air system was operated by Russian or North Korean soldiers.
Military analysts suggest the vehicle was misidentified by the drone operator who conducted the strike.
OSINT analyst Osinttechnical also noted on X:
“This friendly fire incident appears to be the first appearance of a towed Tor-like North Korean SAM system in Russian service, first seen in Pyongyang during the WPK’s 75th anniversary parade in 2020.”
The presence of North Korean military hardware adds to previously documented transfers, which include artillery ammunition, KN-23 missiles, M-1991 MLRS, M-1989 self-propelled guns, and other military equipment.
Related:
- Ukraine’s Kursk operation thwarts Russian invasion plans, inflicts 38,000 casualties since August 2024
- Western media see Ukraine’s Kursk advance as potential Trump-era peace leverage
- ISW: North Korean troops lose about one-third of their 12,000-strong contingent in Kursk Oblast
- North Korean POW reveals he expected training, not fighting against Ukraine
- Ukrainian SOF eliminate 13 North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
- How Russia cracked NATO’s advanced weapons in Ukraine
- Ukraine exploits Russian troop rotation to launch assaults across Kursk front, says military expert
- Media: Russian drone accidentally hits apartment building in own city of Belgorod
- Russia’s S-70 Okhotnik crash casts doubt on Russian claims of advanced drone capabilities