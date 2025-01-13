Russians destroy their own North Korean-made SAM system, claiming it was “Western-made radar”

A Russian drone struck what was initially claimed to be a “Western-made radar system” but was later identified as a North Korean-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in Russian service, Defence Blog says.

The equipment is a North Korean analog of Russia’s Tor and was first publicly revealed during a parade in Pyongyang on the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in 2020. The system was designed to counter various aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and precision-guided munitions. The specific North Korean SAM system had not been previously documented in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The incident, which occurred in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, was first publicized through Russian military-linked channels, specifically “Povernutye na Voynie” on 10 January, who shared low quality blurry video footage of the strike.

“Kursk direction. Our fighters destroyed a Western-made radar station,” the channel claimed.

The footage showed smoke rising from the targeted equipment, though the extent of the damage was not immediately unclear.

Analysis of the footage revealed that the destroyed equipment closely resembles a North Korean analog of the Russian Tor short-range SAM system, known in NATO designation as the SA-15. The system was mounted on a semi-trailer with missiles positioned in its middle section.

It is unclear whether this specific anti-air system was operated by Russian or North Korean soldiers.

Military analysts suggest the vehicle was misidentified by the drone operator who conducted the strike.

Earlier today, Russian channels posted a video purportedly showing a strike on what was claimed to be a Ukrainian "Western-made radar system."



Just one catch: it appears to have been a friendly fire incident on a rare North Korean SAM system in Russian service. pic.twitter.com/xvX8ozjfQ1 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 12, 2025

OSINT analyst Osinttechnical also noted on X:

“This friendly fire incident appears to be the first appearance of a towed Tor-like North Korean SAM system in Russian service, first seen in Pyongyang during the WPK’s 75th anniversary parade in 2020.”

At the October parade, I paid particular attention to this system. Because it is a short-range surface-to-air missile system, similar to the 9K330/SA-15. I call it the ”Tor-NK

”. If this was indeed that system, then this appearance was inevitable. pic.twitter.com/XTuZnIKUfD — Tarao Goo⭐︎月東ポ19a (@GreatPoppo) January 14, 2021

The presence of North Korean military hardware adds to previously documented transfers, which include artillery ammunition, KN-23 missiles, M-1991 MLRS, M-1989 self-propelled guns, and other military equipment.

The enemy in the Kursk region used an FPV drone to hit its own air defense system (made by the Norks), which was built on the basis of the Russian Tor-M2 SAM system and a cargo trailer.



Friendly fire is good, but this news is not only about that, but about the depth of… pic.twitter.com/5L3XkGGDN4 — PS01 □ (@PStyle0ne1) January 12, 2025

