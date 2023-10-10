Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian and Belarusian special services plotting false flag operation in Belarus

The Ukrainian Center of National Resistance warns that Russia and Belarus could bomb an oil depot to blame Ukraine for a terrorist attack.
bySerge Havrylets
10/10/2023
2 minute read
Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot.
Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot. Credit: Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Special services of Russia and Belarus are planning a false flag operation in Belarus to accuse Ukrainians of a terrorist attack, according to the Ukrainian Center of National Resistance (a governmental monitoring organization created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022).

According to the Center of National Resistance, Russian and Belarusian special services plan to use drones to drop explosives on a Belarusian oil depot.

“Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the State Security Committee (KGB) of the Republic of Belarus have reached an agreement to conduct a false flag operation against one of the facilities in Belarus with the subsequent accusation of the Ukrainian side. This provocation is necessary for the Russians to reduce the level of support for our country,” according to the statement of Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.

The Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Priluki in the Brest Oblast of Belarus, around two kilometers from the Belarusian-Polish border, is being considered as a target for the attack, according to the Center of National Resistance.

Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot
Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot.
Credit: Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.

According to the information received by the Belarusian underground, the aerial reconnaissance of the target was conducted by Wagner’s fighters in August 2023, the Center of National Resistance reported.

Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot.
Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot.
Credit: Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.

In its statement, the Center of National Resistance stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine and do not plan any activity on the Belarusian territory.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts