Russian and Belarusian special services plotting false flag operation in Belarus

Special services of Russia and Belarus are planning a false flag operation in Belarus to accuse Ukrainians of a terrorist attack, according to the Ukrainian Center of National Resistance (a governmental monitoring organization created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022).

According to the Center of National Resistance, Russian and Belarusian special services plan to use drones to drop explosives on a Belarusian oil depot.

“Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the State Security Committee (KGB) of the Republic of Belarus have reached an agreement to conduct a false flag operation against one of the facilities in Belarus with the subsequent accusation of the Ukrainian side. This provocation is necessary for the Russians to reduce the level of support for our country,” according to the statement of Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.

The Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Priluki in the Brest Oblast of Belarus, around two kilometers from the Belarusian-Polish border, is being considered as a target for the attack, according to the Center of National Resistance.

According to the information received by the Belarusian underground, the aerial reconnaissance of the target was conducted by Wagner’s fighters in August 2023, the Center of National Resistance reported.

In its statement, the Center of National Resistance stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine and do not plan any activity on the Belarusian territory.

