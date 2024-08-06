Ukrainian investments in military bonds surge by $ 385 million in July

On 6 August, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry reported a significant increase in investments in military bonds, with a total of UAH 5.2 billion or about $126,76 million added in July. This increase brought the total holdings of military bonds by individual Ukrainians to UAH 64 billion ($1,56 billion).

Following the onset of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance began auctioning military bonds in March, an investment tool available to citizens, businesses, and foreign investors, to consistently fund the state budget for social and defense needs during wartime.

The Ministry noted that alongside individuals, businesses also increased their purchase of the Ukrainian domestic government bonds by UAH 10.6 billion or $258,3 million in July compared to the previous month.

By the start of August, total government securities in circulation reached over UAH 1.67 trillion or $40.71 billion, with commercial banks holding 43.4%, and the National Bank of Ukraine 40.7%. The share held by legal entities and individuals rose to 10.2% and 3.8% respectively, reflecting a slight increase from the previous month.

In the month of July alone, the Ministry of Finance raised a total of UAH 38 billion ($926.3 million) from the issuance of these bonds. Of these, UAH 35.5 billion ($865,4 million) were specifically military bonds aimed at supporting the state’s financial needs during wartime.

The average yield for bonds denominated in Ukrainian hryvnia stood at 15.08%, and those in US dollars at 4.66%.

Related:

More private investment needed for Ukraine’s “enormous” reconstruction effort, top EU official warns

How Ukraine could spend $ 300bn in frozen Russian assets to win the war

Ukraine aims to attract more global investment in domestic weapons production

Ukraine to present 15 startups at investment summit in the US

Bloomberg: US proposes $50 billion bond to support Ukraine with frozen Russian assets

$24 million of confiscated in Ukraine assets already transferred for Ukraine’s defense

Capital investments in Ukraine fell by 39% in 2022