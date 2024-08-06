Ukrainian investments in military bonds surge by $ 385 million in July

On 6 August, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry reported a significant increase in investments in military bonds, with a total of UAH 5.2 billion or about $126,76 million added in July. This increase brought the total holdings of military bonds by individual Ukrainians to UAH 64 billion ($1,56 billion).
The Ministry noted that alongside individuals, businesses also increased their purchase of the Ukrainian domestic government bonds by UAH 10.6 billion or $258,3 million in July compared to the previous month.
By the start of August, total government securities in circulation reached over UAH 1.67 trillion or $40.71 billion, with commercial banks holding 43.4%, and the National Bank of Ukraine 40.7%. The share held by legal entities and individuals rose to 10.2% and 3.8% respectively, reflecting a slight increase from the previous month.
In the month of July alone, the Ministry of Finance raised a total of UAH 38 billion ($926.3 million) from the issuance of these bonds. Of these, UAH 35.5 billion ($865,4 million) were specifically military bonds aimed at supporting the state’s financial needs during wartime.
The average yield for bonds denominated in Ukrainian hryvnia stood at 15.08%, and those in US dollars at 4.66%.
