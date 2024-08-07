Russian troops concentrate personnel and equipment near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, says Ukrainian military

Since the beginning of the week, Russian occupiers have intensified shelling of Kharkiv Oblast and increased their military presence in the Vovchansk area, says “Kharkiv”, Ukraine’s operative-tactical military group.

On 10 May, Russian forces launched an offensive on the Kharkiv front, with the city of Vovchansk being their primary target.

Earlier, Ukrainian Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces and Khortytsia Grouping of Forces said Russia’s strategic objective in northern Kharkiv Oblast is to continuously engage Ukrainian forces, thereby preventing them from amassing manpower for potential counteroffensive operations.

“Over the past day, the Russians 517 times shelled the Ukrainian defenders’ positions. The enemy is using artillery, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems to strike at the Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which may indicate the enemy’s intention to start active assault operations,” the statement of the Ukrainian Army said.

The highest intensity of attacks is observed in the Vovchansk area. According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russian occupation troops are increasing their military presence, conducting preparatory activities, and concentrating forces and equipment.

Ukrainian forces emphasized that the increase of strikes on the Kharkiv front requires appropriate attention.

“Despite the threat from the enemy, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are ready to repel any offensive actions. Our defense remains strong and ready for any challenges,” stated the operative-tactical military group.

The Ukrainian military also noted that support from international partners supplying Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment enhances the ability to stop the occupiers and prevent their advance deeper into Ukraine.

