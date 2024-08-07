Is Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz a Ukraine hawk with China ties?

On Tuesday, 6 August, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris named Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her vice-presidential running mate. Walz, a former congressman, teacher, and army veteran, brings a diverse background to the ticket.

Harris praised Walz on social media, highlighting his commitment to working families. Walz, in turn, expressed his enthusiasm, likening the experience to the excitement of a first day of school.

Before entering politics, Walz served in the US National Guard, taught high school social studies and geography, and coached football. Born in small-town Nebraska, the 60-year-old’s career path included teaching stints in China and Minnesota. His 24-year service in the Army National Guard included deployments across the US and Europe.

Walz represented a largely rural southern Minnesota district in the US House for 12 years before successfully running for governor in 2019. He’s known for his ability to connect with rural and Republican voters despite his Democratic affiliation.

While Walz is now associated with an Ivy League education, he graduated from state schools in Minnesota and Nebraska. This background helps him maintain his appeal among rural white voters who see him as “one of their own.”

As the media analyzes Walz’s political views and potential impact on Harris’s campaign, Euromaidan Press plans to focus on a different angle: examining Walz’s stance on Ukraine and what his selection might mean for US-Ukraine relations.

5 key facts about Tim Walz’s position on Ukraine

Aligning with the Democratic Party, Walz has consistently backed Ukraine against Russian aggression.

On the day of the invasion, 24 February 2022, he declared on X/Twitter, “Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression.”

In April 2022, Walz took concrete steps by signing an executive order mandating all state agencies to sever ties with Russian and Belarusian entities. He extended this call to the private sector, emphasizing Minnesota’s intolerance for aggression against Ukraine.

“I’m proud to sign a bill today to end state investments and contracts in Russia and Belarus. Minnesota does not tolerate the continued illegal aggression against Ukraine,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Walz has maintained active support through diplomatic channels, including visiting the Ukrainian embassy in Washington and participating in high-level discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside other US governors.

“As Ukraine defends freedom against tyranny, Minnesota stands with our Ukrainian community and the people of Ukraine,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

February 2024 saw Walz spearhead a significant initiative – establishing a formal partnership between Minnesota and Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast, a region heavily impacted by the invasion.

“I visited the Ukrainian Embassy to establish a formal partnership between the public, private, and academic sectors of Minnesota and Chernihiv Oblast, strengthening our state’s ties to Ukraine,” Walz wrote on X/Twitter.

Minnesota plays a crucial role in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities:

Northrop Grumman facilities in the state produce critical drones and ammunition.

BAE Systems contributes by manufacturing essential howitzer parts.

Potential Republican criticisms of Tim Walz

Walz’s extensive ties to China could be a contentious issue. His background includes teaching English there in the 1980s, honeymooning in the country, and running a student travel business to China for years. As Minnesota’s governor in 2019, he advocated for ending Trump’s trade war with China. His fluency in Mandarin might also be scrutinized. Republicans could frame these connections as potentially compromising his stance on US-China relations, especially given current geopolitical tensions. Walz’s handling of the riots following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis might face criticism. While he deployed the National Guard to address the unrest, Republican lawmakers later criticized his administration for a delayed response in preventing looting and arson. This could be used to question his crisis management skills and decision-making under pressure, potentially framing him as ineffective in maintaining law and order during critical moments.

Walz vs. Vance: Contrasting views on Ukraine

In sharp contrast, Vance has expressed indifference towards Ukraine’s situation. His 2022 statement, “I really don’t care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” encapsulates his position.

US Senator J. D. Vance speaking with attendees at The People’s Convention at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Vance opposes US aid to Ukraine, arguing that even the substantial $60 billion provided is insufficient to change the war’s outcome. He contends that America lacks the industrial capacity to produce enough weaponry for a Ukrainian victory.

Furthermore, Vance advocates for direct US-Russia talks to end the conflict, believing that Ukraine and its allies cannot meet the country’s military needs.

Interestingly, Vance’s political views have shifted dramatically over time. In 2016, he compared Donald Trump to Hitler, only to later become a strong supporter – a reminder of the fluid nature of political stances.

