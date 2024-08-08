Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lisbon City Council hit with €1 million fine for sharing anti-Putin protesters’ data with Russia

Lisbon’s court has ordered the city council to pay a €1 million fine for illegally sharing the personal data of anti-Putin protesters with the Russian embassy in 2021.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2024
1 minute read
lisbon city council portugal 2006 flickr/vitor oliveira 320844669_a808cb9188_b
Lisbon City Council, Portugal, 2006. Photo: Flickr/Vitor Oliveira.
Lisbon City Council hit with €1 million fine for sharing anti-Putin protesters’ data with Russia

On 7 August 2024, Lisbon’s Administrative Court ruled that the Lisbon City Council must pay a fine of €1,027,500 for revealing the personal data of three organizers of an anti-Kremlin demonstration in 2021, Euroactiv reports.

In June 2021, the city authorities admitted to handing over the personal data of three activists to the Russian embassy in Lisbon. These activists were organizing a protest outside the embassy in support of the late political dissident Alexei Navalny, who was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Russia.

Under Portuguese law, organizers of such protests must provide their personal data to the city council, which then shares the information with the police and “competent authorities”. The city council claimed it interpreted this to mean the data should also be sent to the Russian embassy.

The three activists, two of whom held dual Russian-Portuguese citizenship, argued that the Lisbon City Council had jeopardized their safety and that of their family members in Russia by releasing their personal details.

In a statement, Lisbon’s Mayor Carlos Moedas said the city council regrets “this heavy legacy left by the previous Socialist executive and its very significant impact”.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!