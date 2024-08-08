UK to build surveillance complex to monitor China and Russia space threats

The UK plans to build a radar station for tracking satellites in space to tackle space threats from China and Russia, according to The Telegraph.

Last week, Russia launched the Cosmos 2576 satellite, which Pentagon officials described as “a counter-space weapon.” The US officials warned that it can destroy satellites of other countries amid its war against Ukraine.

The new radar station will be located in Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, home to the UK Army’s secretive 14 Signal Regiment, an electronic warfare unit. Three years ago, when plans for the radar station were first revealed, the then-head of the Royal Air Force emphasized that the project was a national priority.

“This new radar program will not only enhance our awareness of deep space but also help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners,” said John Healey, Defense Secretary.

The station will be constructed as part of a joint project from the Aukus defense pact between the UK, the US, and Australia.

Previously, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston warned of irresponsible and reckless testing by Russia and China of anti-satellite weapons.

In the past decade, China has risen as a space superpower, challenging the US’s traditional dominance in space. It has launched its own space station, landed a probe on the far side of the Moon, and deployed a satellite network to compete with the US GPS system.

Related: