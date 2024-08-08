Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK to build surveillance complex to monitor China and Russia space threats

The facility, located at Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, will support the UK’s efforts to monitor and protect its space assets as part of a collaborative Aukus defense project with the US and Australia.
byOlena Mukhina
08/08/2024
2 minute read
The International Space Station. NASA
The International Space Station. NASA
UK to build surveillance complex to monitor China and Russia space threats

The UK plans to build a radar station for tracking satellites in space to tackle space threats from China and Russia, according to The Telegraph.

Last week, Russia launched the Cosmos 2576 satellite, which Pentagon officials described as “a counter-space weapon.” The US officials warned that it can destroy satellites of other countries amid its war against Ukraine.

The new radar station will be located in Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, home to the UK Army’s secretive 14 Signal Regiment, an electronic warfare unit. Three years ago, when plans for the radar station were first revealed, the then-head of the Royal Air Force emphasized that the project was a national priority.

“This new radar program will not only enhance our awareness of deep space but also help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners,” said John Healey, Defense Secretary.

The station will be constructed as part of a joint project from the Aukus defense pact between the UK, the US, and Australia.

Previously, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston warned of irresponsible and reckless testing by Russia and China of anti-satellite weapons.

In the past decade, China has risen as a space superpower, challenging the US’s traditional dominance in space. It has launched its own space station, landed a probe on the far side of the Moon, and deployed a satellite network to compete with the US GPS system.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!