Ukraine's new aerostat-mounted drones use infrared sensors to spot and destroy Russian Shaheds

By elevating interceptor drones with aerostats, Ukraine gains a strategic edge—detecting and engaging Russian Shaheds earlier than ground-based systems allow.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
13/03/2025
2 minute read
The Ukrainian company Aero Bavovna is developing an aerostat system to intercept Russian “Shahed” UAVs. Photo: @GrandpaRoy2 via X
Ukraine’s new aerostat-mounted drones use infrared sensors to spot and destroy Russian Shaheds

Ukrainian forces have developed a new aerial defense system using tethered aerostats as platforms for launching interceptor drones against incoming threats, according to images circulating on social media platforms.

The system, mounted on balloons produced by Ukrainian startup Aerobavovna, appears designed to detect incoming Russian long-range kamikaze drones using infrared cameras before launching counter-drones to intercept them, The War Zone reports.

Images show the current configuration includes a launcher for a single fixed-wing kamikaze “interceptor” drone and a sensor array suspended beneath the aerostat. The elevated position provides critical advantages for the early detection of threats. 

“In general, elevating any sensor system helps provide a better line-of-sight field of view toward the horizon and improved ‘look-down’ coverage,” TWZ explains.

The aerostat appears to function as both a detection platform and a launch system, with infrared sensors mounted underneath the balloon to spot approaching threats. Aerobavovna currently advertises its aerostats for surveillance, communications, and as signal relays for first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, making this application an extension of their existing capabilities.

“If the aerostat-mounted drone interceptor system works, it could offer a useful addition to Ukraine’s defensive arsenal that could be readily deployed across the country,” The War Zone notes, adding that “if the interceptor-armed aerostats are also relatively low cost and low footprint, they could be even more valuable for supplementing the Ukrainian military’s other counter-drone capabilities.”

This development follows earlier Ukrainian innovations utilizing aerostats in the war, including a sensor system created by Ukrainian firm Kvertus that was designed to detect and locate enemy drone operators.

The War Zone highlights that similar elevated platforms have been deployed globally, including the US Army’s Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System (JLENS). Poland has also planned deployments of aerostat-based Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance systems, partly in response to Russia’s use of low-flying threats.

The emergence of this system demonstrates Ukraine’s continued innovation in countering Russian drone threats amid ongoing war and uncertain international military assistance.

