Trump says Putin wants peace. Russia’s Orwellian history textbook tells a different story. While the US peace plan grabs the headlines, Russia is quietly molding a war-hungry generation that could plunge the world into chaos for decades after Trump’s hasty deal.

Trump won’t restart military aid to Ukraine—and no peace talks will change that. When Trump cut off intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries to Ukraine, administration officials insisted it was leverage for peace negotiations. The evidence tells a different story.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian elite units break through southern Toretsk as Russian defenses crumble after 9-month battle. The 8th Combined Arms Army, composed of forcibly conscripted fighters from the Donetsk puppet state, has been “almost entirely eradicated” according to Russian sources, creating critical gaps in defensive lines.

Forbes: New Ukrainian Seth drones wipe out Russian vehicles in “lazy circles” over Toretsk. Toretsk, once seen as a stepping stone for Russia’s advance, is now a graveyard for its armored units.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russians with new kamikaze drone. With its silent operation and long-range capabilities, the UAS SETH drone allows for efficient strikes deep within Russian-controlled areas.

Ukraine’s military: Russian command errors doom pipeline infiltration in Kursk Oblast as Kyiv forces intercept exhausted troops. Russian troops attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions through a 15-kilometer gas pipeline near Sudzha emerged malnourished and dehydrated after days trapped underground due to flawed logistics and route planning. Ukrainian intelligence had monitored the operation from its inception, allowing forces to intercept the exhausted Russian soldiers at a predetermined location.

Russian forces target Novenke village to sever Ukraine’s Kursk supply lines. Border Guard Spokesperson Andrii Demchenko confirms that Ukrainian units are employing artillery, mortars, and reconnaissance drones to prevent Russian force buildup in the strategically significant border area.

Ukraine targets 8.8-million-ton capacity Rosneft refinery in Samara Oblast. One of Russia’s 10 largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military operations was reportedly hit by Ukrainian drones nearly 900 kilometers from the front lines.

As of 10 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 886320 (+1190)

Tanks: 10292 (+18)

APV: 21400 (+40)

Artillery systems: 24271 (+65)

MLRS: 1311 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1102

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 28603 (+241)

Cruise missiles : 3120

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 40071 (+138)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine plans to buy 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025 in massive $2.8 billion procurement surge. Defense ministry triples its unmanned systems budget from previous projections as domestic manufacturers prepare to supply one-fifth of Ukraine’s entire military procurement needs through streamlined delivery systems.

Germany to supply 100 IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine amid US aid halt. A new agreement with Diehl Defence will triple deliveries of IRIS-T missiles, though key challenges remain—only Patriot systems can intercept Russian ballistic and hypersonic threats.

Portugal transfers missile-ready Puma helicopter fleet to Ukraine in € 220 million aid package. They are capable of launching Exocet anti-ship missiles against surface and submerged targets.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief reveals Russia forms specialized drone units based on Kyiv’s experience. Additionally, Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the continued effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations, which destroyed 22% more Russian targets in February compared to January using primarily FPV drones and multirotor bombers.

Ukraine becomes world’s top arms importer; US supplied half, SIPRI reports. Ukraine’s arms imports grew nearly 100-fold between 2015-19 and 2020-24, making it the world’s largest weapons importer; while Russia’s share of global arms exports dropped to 7.8%, falling to 3rd place behind France

International

Goodbye, Trudeau! Here’s what we know about next Canadian PM. Mark Carney is slated to lead Canada and doesn’t plan to appease Trump

NYT: Rubio says Ukraine cannot reclaim all territory, would have to make concessions with Russia. Rubio suggested Washington could restore military support if Kyiv demonstrates serious commitment to negotiations.

Denmark joins countries offering peacekeeping forces for Ukraine. Denmark expressed support for contributing troops to a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, though Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen clarified no concrete plans exist yet.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia for US-Ukraine peace talks amid intel and aid freeze. President Zelenskyy’s arrival in Riyadh marks the first high-level diplomatic engagement between Ukraine and the Trump administration since their public confrontation.

AP: France to lead 30-nation talks on international security force for Ukraine. The proposed international force would maintain stockpiles of heavy weapons and deploy within hours to counter Russian aggression, signaling Europe’s pivot toward greater military self-reliance.

Trump officials to hold separate meetings with Russian, Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia this week. President Trump signaled he might impose “massive” sanctions against Russia if peace talks in Saudi Arabia fail to produce results.

FT: Ukraine to propose a partial ceasefire, hoping to restore US intel and arms aid. Ukraine will propose halting drone and missile strikes in hopes of convincing the Trump administration to resume crucial military support, the Financial Times reports.

No one chased him: pro-Ukraine protesters accuse Vance of lying. The protests are intensifying in the US as the White House continues to push for peace in Russo-Ukraine war

Ukrainian refugees boost Polish budget by $ 4 billion in 2024. Bank of Economy of Poland reports Ukrainian workers contribute significantly more to state coffers than they receive in benefits.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian woman takes Ukrainian child from occupied territory, plans adoption. A Russian woman whose son died in the war against Ukraine has taken a 4-year-old Ukrainian girl from occupied Kherson and plans to adopt her, adding to the thousands of Ukrainian children allegedly deported by Russia since the invasion began.

Nobel scientists deliver lectures in Ukrainian bomb shelters. Two Nobel Physics laureates have personally delivered a petition signed by over 120 Nobel winners demanding Russian frozen assets be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Political and Legal Developments

“Not a good brand anymore”: Finland transforms Lenin museum to reflect changing ties with Russia. Tampere’s historic museum, once a site where Lenin and Stalin met as young communists, now tells the story of Finland’s journey from Russian empire province to NATO member state.

