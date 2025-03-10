Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump officials to hold separate meetings with Russian, Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia this week

President Trump signaled he might impose “massive” sanctions against Russia if peace talks in Saudi Arabia fail to produce results.
byMaria Tril
10/03/2025
2 minute read
US- Russia talks saudi arabia 2025
US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on 18 February 2025. Photo: Ukrinform
Trump officials to hold separate meetings with Russian, Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia this week

Top Trump administration officials will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia this week, CNN reported on 9 March.

“Big meetings coming up, as you know, in Saudi Arabia. That’s going to include Russia, but Ukraine, we’ll see if we can get something done,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on 9 March.

These meetings will follow a bunch of others last month, including the US-Russian in Saudi Arabia on 18 Feb., where a three-step peace plan was proposed: first, a ceasefire, followed by elections in Ukraine, and then a final agreement.

The planned talks for this week also follow an Oval Office meeting last month between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that discussion, Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy over the war, while the Ukrainian leader pushed back on several points regardigng security guarantees and previous deals with Russia.

Since that diplomatic incident, top US and Ukraine have been working to repair relations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is among the US officials scheduled to meet with Ukrainian counterparts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to people briefed on the matter.

The Ukrainian delegation will also meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh before the US-Ukraine talks begin, according to Radio Free Europe.

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg previously described American pressure on Ukraine as “something like hitting a mule with a board on the nose – you got their attention,” suggesting the suspension of military aid was designed to force Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Trump signaled potential pressure on Russia as well, writing on Truth Social that he was “seriously considering implementing massive Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire and FINAL PEACE AGREEMENT is reached.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on 10 March that Nn US-Russia meetings will take place this week.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts