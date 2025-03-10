Ukraine targets 8.8-million-ton capacity Rosneft refinery in Samara Oblast

Ukrainian drones targeted the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast, causing a fire at the facility.

The refinery is located approximately 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the Ukrainian front line.

Media outlet ASTRA published video footage showing an explosion at the site. The publication reported that the Rosneft-owned facility previously faced an attack in March last year, which temporarily halted operations.

This refinery reportedly is strategically important for the Russian military as it ensures a stable fuel supply for military operations, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Kovalenko said that the facility’s “capacity amounts to 8.8 million metric tons of oil per year, making it one of the 10 largest (refineries) in Russia.”

Ukrainian media reported the strike was conducted by Ukrainian armed forces. These reports highlighted that the refinery supplies fuel for military aircraft among other products.

Russian pro-state agency RBC mentioned a fire at a warehouse in Novokuybyshevsk covering 1,500 square meters but did not reference a drone attack. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted nine Ukrainian drones overnight. Three were reportedly shot down over Samara Oblast, two each over Voronezh and Oryol oblasts, and one each over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.

Russian authorities have not directly commented on the alleged refinery attack. In Belgorod Oblast, a drone reportedly struck a vehicle in Shelaevo village, injuring two people, according to the Pepel Telegram channel citing local authorities.

Ukraine has systematically targeted Russian oil refineries, military sites, and warehouses behind front lines to undermine Moscow’s war capabilities.

