Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia launches 176 drones at Ukraine overnight, injuring two men and teenager

Ukraine’s air defense forces intercepted 130 Russian Shahed drones during a massive overnight attack targeting 15 different oblasts across the country.
byMaria Tril
10/03/2025
2 minute read
zaporizhzhia
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 March 2025. Credit: Zaporizhzia Oblast Military Administartion
Russia launches 176 drones at Ukraine overnight, injuring two men and teenager

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight on 10 March, injuring three people including a teenager.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 130 of the 176 Shahed drones and drone decoys used in the assault.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces targeted the village of Blakytne with guided aerial bombs, injuring two men aged 65 and 67 years. The attack partially destroyed two homes, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A separate drone strike on the village of Bilenke in the same oblast injured a 16-year-old boy.

The overnight assault represented part of the 407 strikes Russian forces conducted against 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. These attacks included 252 drones of various types, 6 airstrikes, 8 multiple rocket launcher strikes, and 141 artillery shellings.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted Russian drones across 15 oblasts: Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

The Air Force also reported that 42 Russian drone decoys were locationally lost.

The Russian attack caused damage to infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts. In Kyiv, air defense units shot down 12 drones, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. In Poltava Oblast, the attack damaged power lines.

In the morning attack on Kherson, Russia injured three people in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, according to authorities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts