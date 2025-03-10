Russia launches 176 drones at Ukraine overnight, injuring two men and teenager

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight on 10 March, injuring three people including a teenager.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 130 of the 176 Shahed drones and drone decoys used in the assault.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces targeted the village of Blakytne with guided aerial bombs, injuring two men aged 65 and 67 years. The attack partially destroyed two homes, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A separate drone strike on the village of Bilenke in the same oblast injured a 16-year-old boy.

The overnight assault represented part of the 407 strikes Russian forces conducted against 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. These attacks included 252 drones of various types, 6 airstrikes, 8 multiple rocket launcher strikes, and 141 artillery shellings.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted Russian drones across 15 oblasts: Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

The Air Force also reported that 42 Russian drone decoys were locationally lost.

The Russian attack caused damage to infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts. In Kyiv, air defense units shot down 12 drones, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. In Poltava Oblast, the attack damaged power lines.

In the morning attack on Kherson, Russia injured three people in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, according to authorities.

