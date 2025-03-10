Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine becomes world’s top arms importer; US supplied half, SIPRI reports

Ukraine’s arms imports grew nearly 100-fold between 2015-19 and 2020-24, making it the world’s largest weapons importer; while Russia’s share of global arms exports dropped to 7.8%, falling to 3rd place behind France
byMaria Tril
10/03/2025
2 minute read
mortars joint NATO Ukraine production
Photo: UAWeapons tracker
Ukraine becomes world’s top arms importer; US supplied half, SIPRI reports

Ukraine emerged as the largest importer of major arms globally between 2020 and 2024, with imports increasing nearly 100-fold compared to the previous five-year period, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported on 10 March.

European arms imports grew by 155% overall during the last four years. Ukraine received 8.8% of global arms imports, with most supplies coming from the United States (45%), Germany (12%), and Poland (11%).

“The new arms transfers figures clearly reflect the rearmament taking place among states in Europe in response to the threat from Russia,” said Mathew George, Programme Director with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

At least 35 countries sent weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, with substantial additional deliveries planned.

The United States strengthened its position as the world’s dominant arms supplier, increasing its share of global exports to 43%. US arms exports grew by 21%  between 2015-19 and 2020-24, with weapons delivered to 107 countries.

Despite the increase in weapon imports, Ukraine being at war has significantly ramped up its domestic weapon production since 2022. Around 33-34% of all weapons needed reportedly are now produced locally, compared to less than 10% at the beginning of the war.

For the first time in two decades, Europe (35%) replaced the Middle East (33%) as the largest recipient of US weapons exports. European NATO members more than doubled their arms imports, with 64% coming from the United States.

European NATO states reportedly have taken steps to reduce their dependence on arms imports and to strengthen the European arms industry since the first Trump presidency, according to Pieter Wezeman, Senior Researcher with SIPRI. “But the transatlantic arms-supply relationship has deep roots,” he added.

Russia’s arms exports fell sharply by 64% between 2015-19 and 2020-24. This decline began before its invasion of Ukraine but accelerated afterward asbecause Russia use more weapons on the battlefield, and trade sanctions make it harder for Russia to produce and sell its weapons.

Western sanctions have systematically targeted Russian banks and the military-industrial complex to disrupt financing for weapon production.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!