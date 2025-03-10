Ukraine becomes world’s top arms importer; US supplied half, SIPRI reports

Ukraine emerged as the largest importer of major arms globally between 2020 and 2024, with imports increasing nearly 100-fold compared to the previous five-year period, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported on 10 March.

European arms imports grew by 155% overall during the last four years. Ukraine received 8.8% of global arms imports, with most supplies coming from the United States (45%), Germany (12%), and Poland (11%).

“The new arms transfers figures clearly reflect the rearmament taking place among states in Europe in response to the threat from Russia,” said Mathew George, Programme Director with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

At least 35 countries sent weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, with substantial additional deliveries planned.

The United States strengthened its position as the world’s dominant arms supplier, increasing its share of global exports to 43%. US arms exports grew by 21% between 2015-19 and 2020-24, with weapons delivered to 107 countries.

Despite the increase in weapon imports, Ukraine being at war has significantly ramped up its domestic weapon production since 2022. Around 33-34% of all weapons needed reportedly are now produced locally, compared to less than 10% at the beginning of the war.

For the first time in two decades, Europe (35%) replaced the Middle East (33%) as the largest recipient of US weapons exports. European NATO members more than doubled their arms imports, with 64% coming from the United States.

European NATO states reportedly have taken steps to reduce their dependence on arms imports and to strengthen the European arms industry since the first Trump presidency, according to Pieter Wezeman, Senior Researcher with SIPRI. “But the transatlantic arms-supply relationship has deep roots,” he added.

Russia’s arms exports fell sharply by 64% between 2015-19 and 2020-24. This decline began before its invasion of Ukraine but accelerated afterward asbecause Russia use more weapons on the battlefield, and trade sanctions make it harder for Russia to produce and sell its weapons.

Western sanctions have systematically targeted Russian banks and the military-industrial complex to disrupt financing for weapon production.

