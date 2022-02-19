Daily review: Russia escalates conflict in Donbas, Biden convinced Putin decided to invade, Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred ~~

Russian special services have mined a number of social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk in order to blow them up and accuse Ukraine, Ukraine’s Intelligence warns. The report and statements come after Russia’s occupation forces started evacuating civilians to Russia in the morning of 18 February 2022, claiming that Ukrainian troops are “arrayed for battle” and only wait for Zelenskyy’s order to go on the offensive in the near future.

“Donbas genocide myth” gets new spin with staged evacuation and foiled false flag “chem attacks”

After yesterday’s shelling of Ukrainian positions amid accusations of Ukraine’s alleged “Donbas genocide,” the occupation authorities of Donetsk (“DNR”) have reported about two ostensibly foiled Ukrainian plots to cause chemical leaks in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka, claiming to have killed two Ukrainian “saboteurs” and intercepted “conversations of saboteurs in Polish.” As usual, all major Russian media have relayed this propaganda story without any questioning.

Meanwhile, a month ago, Ukrainian intelligence informed that the Russian occupation administration was preparing a false flag attack on a chemical plant in Horlivka to blame Ukraine for using chemical weapons as a pretext to intensify Russian aggression against Ukraine. Amid the escalation in the Donbas war zone and the fears of a possible full-scale Russian invasion, Russian propaganda has brought back its narrative on Ukraine’s impending “chemical provocations.”

This day in history

On 18 February 2015, Ukrainian troops retreat from Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast. Some 6000 soldiers were surrounded by Russian forces and “DNR/LNR” militants with little possibility of retreat. Ukraine lost 269 defenders. About 300-600 men were wounded, taken prisoner or declared MIA.

Eight years since bloodiest days on Euromaidan

Today marks eight years since the bloodiest days of the Euromaidan Revolution, during which government snipers shot dozens of unarmed protesters in central Kyiv 18-21 February 2014. After that, the revolution won. With Euromaidan, Ukrainian society made a choice to definitely leave the Soviet era behind and become part of the free and democratic world. The rebellion against tyranny was guided by a dream of a society governed by law and justice. On this page , we offer you a taste of the revolution and what it means for Ukraine and the region.

How Russia fabricated the case against Crimean Tatar leader Dzhelyal

“The security officers applied all the spectrum of ‘achievements’ of the recent years. Torture with electric shocks, secret witnesses, closed court hearings,” says lawyer Nikolai Polozov about a case in which the authorities of occupied Crimea jailed Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal and his cousins on contrived accusations of “sabotage.”

Renowned Crimean Tatar civic activist jailed after exposing Russia’s destruction of 16th century Khan’s Palace

The Russia-controlled court in occupied Crimea imprisoned Edem Dudakov, Delegate to the Qurultay, or National Assembly, of the Crimean Tatar people, for ten days, officially over a comment under a Facebook post in 2017. The man was arrested on 17 February, nine days after he informed about the latest irremediable damage which Russian occupation authorities caused to the Khan’s Palace, or Hansaray, in Bakhchysarai, a significant monument of Crimean Tatar cultural and historical heritage.

Ukrainian Jehovah’s Witness sentenced for talking about the Bible in Russian-occupied Crimea

A Russian occupation court established Artem Shabliy, 32, guilty of alleged ‘participation in an extremist organization.’ In reality, for practising his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Since 2014, Russian occupation authorities in Crimea established a highly repressive regime. Punitive measures fall upon Crimean Tatars, the Peninsula’s indigenous people professing Islam who put up the primary resistance against Russian occupation back in 2014, ethnic Ukrainians, activists, journalists, Jehovah’s Witnesses and other groups who either disagree with the occupation or show any form of dissent.

Surreal twist in Russia’s lawless ‘trial’ of Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev

Russia’s case against Crimean Tatar leader and Ukrainian MP Mustafa Dzhemilev for trying to enter his homeland Crimea hit new depths of cynicism last week. Russian ‘border’ guards confirmed that Mr. Dzhemilev did not cross the line on 3 May 2014. But the prosecutors now sought to have the indictment, and specifically the coordinates of that same ‘border’, changed.