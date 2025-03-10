Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia for US-Ukraine peace talks amid intel and aid freeze

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a visit, where talks are scheduled between Ukrainian officials and representatives from Saudi Arabia and the US, Liga reports.

The talks will come amid US President Donald Trump’s directive to suspend military support for Kyiv and the halt of intelligence sharing with Ukraine following a public dispute with President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on 28 February.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, the Ukrainian-American consultations in Saudi Arabia this week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.

On 10 March, the president will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The next day, talks between Ukraine and the US will begin to explore potential ways to end the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

The American side will be represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor to the White House Mike Waltz.

