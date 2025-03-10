Support us on Patreon
Additionally, Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the continued effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations, which destroyed 22% more Russian targets in February compared to January using primarily FPV drones and multirotor bombers.
10/03/2025
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief reveals Russia forms specialized drone units based on Kyiv’s experience

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated at a monthly meeting on the development of unmanned systems that Russian forces were adopting the experience of Ukraine’s Defense Forces to expand their own drone production.

Unmanned systems have become one of the most crucial elements of modern warfare—constantly evolving, holding the front line, advancing positions, protecting Ukrainian soldiers, and destroying Russian troops and equipment.

“I received another intelligence report on the formation of drone forces within the Russian military. They have established a command structure for these forces, created rapid response UAV units, and are developing fiber-optically controlled drones,” Syrskyi said, adding that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are also increasing the use of such drones.

The Ukrainian commander-in-chief noted that in February, Ukrainian forces destroyed 22% more Russian targets than in January.

According to Syrskyi, FPV drones, and multirotor bombers have been the most effective in striking Russian forces.

He also emphasized the importance of developing a unified Concept of Drone Deployment, stressing the urgent need to implement standardized unmanned system operations across all units to improve coordination in combat missions.

On 10 March, Ukrainian drones targeted the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast, causing a fire at the facility. This refinery is strategically important for the Russian military as it ensures a stable fuel supply for military operations, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

