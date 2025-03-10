Nobel scientists deliver lectures in Ukrainian bomb shelters

Nobel Prize laureates in physics Ferenc Kpayc and Serge Arosch came to Ukraine to express their support, the Nobel Prize official reported on 10 March on Facebook.

Ferenc Krausz and Serge Haroche delivered academic lectures in bomb shelters at Kyiv National University and Kharkiv National University during air raid alerts, discussing quantum science and curiosity-driven research.

“We have received this incredible, incredible prize. With that comes a responsibility – not only in the scientific world but a responsibility for humanity as a whole,” Krausz said during the visit.

The scientists also inspected damaged university buildings and visited an underground school near the frontline. The laureates also toured Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which suffered a Russian missile strike on 8 July 2024.

Krausz and Haroche delivered a petition signed by more than 120 Nobel Prize winners to Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize recipient. The document expresses solidarity with Ukraine and calls for financial compensation from Russian sanctioned assets to support reconstruction efforts and war victims.

Ferenc Krausz received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for his pioneering work in attophysics, generating and measuring the first attosecond light pulse to observe electron behavior in atoms. Serge Haroche was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physics for breakthrough technologies in quantum system manipulation.

