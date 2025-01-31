Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for war documentary

Support us on Patreon
A documentary by Mstyslav Chernov about Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive near Bakhmut received top recognition at America’s leading independent film festival.
31/01/2025
Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov received the Directing Award for US Documentary at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for his film 2000 Meters to Andriivka.

Mstyslav Chernov, 40, is a prominent Ukrainian filmmaker, war correspondent, and photojournalist. He gained international recognition for his coverage of major conflicts, including the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the film Siege of Mariupol, he received multiple prestigious awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and an Academy Award for his documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol. The documentary won the 2023 Audience Award and later became Ukraine’s first Oscar winner.

The 2000 Meters to Andriivka documentary follows Ukrainian forces during their 2023 counteroffensive near Bakhmut. The film focuses on the battle for Andriivka village, located 10 kilometers from Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces initially liberated the village from Russian troops, but later lost control of it.

“This is a story of Ukrainian soldiers fighting for every inch of their land. This is a story of a small forest and Andriivka village, just two hours from my hometown. This is a story of modern warfare – how it is fought, experienced, and how it changes us,” Chernov said.

“Chernov created an extraordinary film about the terrible beauty of liberating one’s home, while simultaneously showing the futility and horror of war itself,” the jury said.

The film’s structure divides into chapters marked by distance in meters. The narrative shows military personnel and journalists approaching Andriivka. The closer they get to the village, the higher the cost of liberation becomes.

The Sundance Film Festival, established in 1981, promotes independent cinema in the United States. It discovers new filmmaking talent and supports independent directors. The festival showcases low-budget, experimental, and documentary films.

On 11 March 2024, Chernov’s documentary 20 Days in Mariupol became the first Ukrainian film to win an Academy Award.

