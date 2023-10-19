Russo-Ukrainian war, day 602: Fighting continues around Bakhmut and Kreminna in Donbas

Exclusive

Decade-long Euromaidan massacre trial ends with life sentence for 1 officer. A Kyiv court has delivered limited justice for the deaths of nearly 50 protesters shot in February 2014, and disproved conspiracy theories about the involvement of alleged “foreign snipers” in the Ukrainian capital. However, true justice is yet to be delivered: the bigwig perpetrators are fugitives in Russia.

“Not how it looks in motivational videos”: combat medic dispels myths of Ukraine war. Weary of euphoric illusions, having lost her love, 28-year old lieutenant Alina Mykhailova makes an impassioned plea: Ukraine needs an unflinching yet hopeful realism to carry on.

“This war needs to be won within 12 months,” says Ferguson. A Republican presidential win in 2024 could give Putin an “out of jail free card,” the renowned historian warned, citing the risk of waning US support

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine showcases power of ATACMS missiles against Russian airbases. Ukraine struck a Russian helicopter base in Berdiansk with three ATACMS missiles and targeted Luhansk airfield with two more. Satellite images and leaked Russian soldier videos confirmed the Berdiansk destruction.

DeepState: Russia loses over 60 units of military equipment in one Ukrainian village. The recent satellite imagery shows that Russian armed forces have lost at least 63 units of military equipment near the village of Krasnohorivka on the Avdiivka front, according to the DeepState Telegram channel.

Military: Russians lose another Su-25 ground attack aircraft near Donetsk’s Avdiivka, regroup forces due to losses. Russian troops at Avdiivka are undergoing regrouping after suffering significant losses, including the downing of another Su-25 fighter jet, as stated by a Ukrainian defense spokesperson.

Media: Military field camp in Russia targeted by Ukrainian drone attack (video). Overnight, Ukraine’s SBU targeted a Russian military camp near Khalino airfield near Russia’s Kursk using explosive drones, as per a security source. Captured video reveals multiple explosions, and the scale of the damage is currently being evaluated.

Intelligence and technology

ISW: Russia facing new threat after Ukraine receives US-made ATACMS missiles ￼. The US-made ATACMS missiles are posing a threat to Russian troops and will force its command to adapt to new Ukrainian strike capabilities, says the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

SBU destroys Russia’s military surveillance systems, electronic warfare unit (video). Utilizing “kamikaze” drones, the Ukrainian Security Service has successfully destroyed Russia’s five advanced surveillance systems and one electronic warfare unit.

International

Media: Almost 5,000 Ukrainian households who fled to UK facing homelessness, report finds￼￼. Thousands of Ukrainians who decided to flee the Russian war and came to the UK under the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme are homeless or at risk of homelessness, a new report has found, according to Sky News.

EU announces over USD 52 mln assistance for Ukraine ahead of winter. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced a financial contribution worth over $52 million in the form of a grant from the European Commission to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Media: Germany to speed up the integration of Ukrainian refugees into its labor market. The German government has proposed steps to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to find a job in its labor market and called on companies to be more flexible with German language requirements and provide additional training for those who fled the Russian war, according to Reuters.

Media: Biden expected to ask Congress for $100 bn package including aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan. The Biden administration may request $100 billion in supplemental yearlong funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and domestic matters like border funding, according to anonymous sources cited by Politico and Reuters.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missiles target Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv in morning attacks, killing at least three.

Political and legal developments

Media: Russia plans to boost recruitment of Serbs to battle against Ukraine. Whistleblowers shed light on Russia’s plan to recruit hundreds of Serbs into its ranks for combat in Ukraine, revealing Moscow’s intent to bolster its diminishing military forces.

New developments

UK intel: “Highly unlikely” for Russia to achieve a major operational breakthrough at Kupiansk. UK intelligence points to a marked uptick in Russian military actions, focusing on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in northeastern Ukraine, featuring increased artillery and strategic army operations.

As of 18 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 290050 (+620) Tanks: 4981 (+2) APV: 9420 (+15) Artillery systems: 6944 (+8) MLRS: 814 Anti-aircraft systems: 547 Aircraft: 319 (+1) Helicopters: 323 (+6) UAV: 5301 (+10) Cruise missiles: 1534 (+1) Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9303 (+10)

