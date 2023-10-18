Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

SBU destroys Russia’s military surveillance systems, electronic warfare unit (video)

Utilizing “kamikaze” drones, the Ukrainian Security Service has successfully destroyed Russia’s five advanced surveillance systems and one electronic warfare unit.
byYuri Zoria
18/10/2023
1 minute read
Smoke dissipating fter a strike on the Russian Pole-21 EW system. Screenshot from an SBU video.
The Security Service of Ukraine says its cyber security destroyed five Russian military surveillance systems and electronic warfare equipment, using first-person view one-way attack drones, “blinding” the occupation forces.

The report, accompanied by footage of the strikes, does not mention the locations and dates of the attacks. Four of the destroyed CCTV units reportedly were Murom and Pergam series equipment, the fifth was not named.


“The SBU Cyber Security Department’s Special Forces used kamikaze drones to disable four Murom and one Pergam systems. The occupants use them for round-the-clock surveillance of our territory. This equipment allowed the enemy to detect Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes,” the SBU wrote in Telegram.

The Murom is a standalone mobile video surveillance and thermal imaging system. Pergam is a Russian brand of a wide range of surveillance systems.

Additionally, the SBU cyber specialists also reportedly neutralized the Pole-21 electronic warfare system, which was designed to suppress satellite communications.

The Pole-21 allegedly disrupts satellite navigation across an expanse of up to 150 square kilometers, inhibiting the deployment of precision weaponry reliant on GPS guidance.

Days ago, the SBU said its Special Operations Center A had destroyed 57 units of Russian military equipment and weaponry over the past three weeks.

