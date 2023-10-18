Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

DeepState: Russia loses over 60 units of military equipment in one Ukrainian village

byOlena Mukhina
18/10/2023
1 minute read
Source: DeepState
The recent satellite imagery shows that Russian armed forces have lost at least 63 units of military equipment near the village of Krasnohorivka on the Avdiivka front, according to the DeepState Telegram channel.

“The analysis of changes in satellite images has confirmed Russia has lost at least 60 units of military equipment. Almost all these units were destroyed near the settlement of Krasnohorivka (A) and at its entrance,” the DeepState says. 

The number of killed Russian soldiers is yet unknown, but “is measured in hundreds”, the report has revealed.

“But there is also bad news. This attack is another proof of the ineffectiveness of the armored fist tactic when one of the sides amasses military equipment and tries to achieve success on the battlefield due to this advantage.

Our destoyed convoys near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Verbove, Robotyne, Staromaiorske, Novodonetske and Rivnopole, and destroyed Russian convoys near Vuhledar, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Andriivka, Marinka and now near Krasnohorivka (A) and Vodiane-Pervomaiske are another proof of this statement,” the analysis says. 

