Ukraine liberates area near Donetsk occupied since 2014, the military confirms

A recently liberated area (in blue) south of Donetsk's Krasnohorivka and Staromykhailivka. Russians had controlled it since 2014. Map: Deepstatemap

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have officially confirmed the liberation of an area near Krasnohorivka southwest of Donetsk, which had been under Russian control since 2014. According to the military, the Ukrainian troops drove out the occupiers about a week ago, but the information was not made public for tactical reasons, Suspilne reported.

The news reports about the liberation of a 0,51 square kilometer area near Donetsk City emerged in the Ukrainian media on 22 and 23 June.

“The news is a week old [due to] certain understandable tactical considerations. Indeed, several positions were seized near Krasnohorivka as a result of a well-prepared assault. There were imitations of actions, and support from artillery and heavy equipment. They also cleared certain areas of mines,” said Valerii Shershen, the Tavria Defense Forces Press Center spokesman, on the national telethon.

Valerii Shershen added that the Ukrainian assault units advanced unexpectedly. Over the past week, the Russian army has been trying to drive the Ukrainian military out of their newly captured positions, conducting daily assaults and heavy shelling attacks.

“This has a symbolic meaning for us, a moment of principle, and a certain improvement in the tactical situation,” the spokesman said.

According to Valerii Shershen, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to liberate territory in the designated areas, advance and consolidate their positions across the southern sector of Tavria.

